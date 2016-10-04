_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/obasanjo-chairs-zero-hunger-initiative/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=29354","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Amosun to commission N50m Alaye Ode-Remo palace

October 04, 2016 / : Tunde Ogunesan

OGUN State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, will, on Thursday, October 20 commission an ultra-modern N50 million Alaye Ode-Remo palace.

This was disclosed by the coordinator of the project, Dr Kola Oyefeso, while addressing journalists at the press briefing to herald programmes for the commissioning ceremony, at the 400-seater hall of the new palace.

Dr Oyefeso said the idea of the new palace was mooted by the traditional ruler of Alaye Ode-Remo, Oba Amidu Adetunji Osho, who ascended the throne in 2009.

The new palace is situated on a three and half acres of land, with the first phase ready for commissioning.

“We thank God for making our Kabiyesi, Oba Amidu Adetunji Osho, to dream this big dream of a palace for Ode-Remo. It is novel in our town’s development,” Oyefeso said.

The Chairman, Alaye Ode Palace Project Committee and former Commissioner for Finance and Industry, Prince Tola Sotunwa, promised that the rich historical culture of Ode-Remo would be showcased during the celebration.

The Alaye Ode, Ode-Remo, Oba Amidu Adetunji Osho, thanked all indigenes of Ode-Remo for their contributions in making his dream of having a befitting palace a reality.

Members of various committees on the building and commissioning of the palace that attended the press briefing included Prince Afolabi Adeyemi, Chief Femi Ogunfowora, Lisa of Ode-Remo, Chief Kola Olubodun, Prince Tola Sotunwa and Mr Kola Ademola-Osinuga.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

How I CURED HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE Using NATURAL HERB! Click Here!!!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News