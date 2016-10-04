Amosun to commission N50m Alaye Ode-Remo palace

OGUN State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, will, on Thursday, October 20 commission an ultra-modern N50 million Alaye Ode-Remo palace.

This was disclosed by the coordinator of the project, Dr Kola Oyefeso, while addressing journalists at the press briefing to herald programmes for the commissioning ceremony, at the 400-seater hall of the new palace.

Dr Oyefeso said the idea of the new palace was mooted by the traditional ruler of Alaye Ode-Remo, Oba Amidu Adetunji Osho, who ascended the throne in 2009.

The new palace is situated on a three and half acres of land, with the first phase ready for commissioning.

“We thank God for making our Kabiyesi, Oba Amidu Adetunji Osho, to dream this big dream of a palace for Ode-Remo. It is novel in our town’s development,” Oyefeso said.

The Chairman, Alaye Ode Palace Project Committee and former Commissioner for Finance and Industry, Prince Tola Sotunwa, promised that the rich historical culture of Ode-Remo would be showcased during the celebration.

The Alaye Ode, Ode-Remo, Oba Amidu Adetunji Osho, thanked all indigenes of Ode-Remo for their contributions in making his dream of having a befitting palace a reality.

Members of various committees on the building and commissioning of the palace that attended the press briefing included Prince Afolabi Adeyemi, Chief Femi Ogunfowora, Lisa of Ode-Remo, Chief Kola Olubodun, Prince Tola Sotunwa and Mr Kola Ademola-Osinuga.