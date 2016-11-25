Amnesty International Report: S/East Senate caucus demands probe over killing of IPOB members

The South East caucus in the Senate has said that the Federal Government should immediately constitute a judicial panel to probe the report of the Amnesty International, which indicated that no fewer than 150 innocent and defenceless members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), have been killed by security operatives.

A statement by the chairman, South East Senate caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, indicated that the report by the Amnesty International, which painted a very chilling picture of the killing of peaceful protesters allegedly by the Nigerian Army, is not only embarassing, but one that cast doubts on the operational modus of the military in handling civil protest in a constitutional democracy

“It is not enough for the military to debunk the report, we, as a caucus, demand an independent inquiry in the mould of a judicial panel and urgently, too. “It is our candid view that such panel would reassure the Igbo that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibilities one of which is the protection and respect of the fundamental rights of all people irrespective of tribe or religion.

“Unraveling the authenticity of the report would help to prevent a re-occurence, just as it will engender unity in our country. But the most important to us now is that the report must be probed and those implicated must be made to face justice.”