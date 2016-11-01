Ambode receives ‘Nigeria Goes Green’ Southwest Brand Ambassador award

In recognition of the Lagos State Government’s commitment to environmental regeneration and renewal, especially in the area of greening, Governor Akinwumi Ambode has been recognised with the Southwest Brand Ambassador award by ‘Nigeria Goes Green’ in recognition of his contribution to the preservation of green environment.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the State Ministry of the Environment, the Executive Secretary of the association, Otunba Taiwo Adenekan noted that while there is a global focus on climate change and global warming, little achievements have, however, been recorded in terms of the devastating effect of desert encroachment and desertification in Africa.

According to him, “The solution is tree planting, as the planet needs about 87 billon trees, which out of these, Lagos State alone through its green initiative has planted over six million trees.

“This is a very tremendous achievement. So our organisation, ‘Nigeria Goes Green’ is awarding the executive governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwumi Ambode, as the South West Brand Ambassador, in order to enhance its mission aimed at creating awareness for individuals and organisations to get involved in massive tree planting, instead of leaving the programme to government annual rituals and platitudes,” he said.

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor, the state Commissioner for the Environment, Dr Babatunde Samuel Adejare, commended the organisation for the award, while also assuring that the state will not relent in its effort to mitigate the impact of climate change and global warming, by setting a target of planting one million trees yearly in order to meet the 10 million target by the year 2020.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who was represented by Prince Ade Adewunmi, also praised the organisers of the event for choosing Governor Ambode for the award, noting that it was a well-deserved honour.

General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, Mrs Abimbola Jijoho-Ogun noted that “the award is another testimony that the state is working under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.”