Ambode must hear this

December 29, 2016 Letters

Governor Akinwumi Ambode, we appreciate your efforts regarding the improvement you have brought to Lagos for the past one year. I say a big thank you sir. Notwithstanding this, the supply of electricity in some parts of Lagos is appalling. In fact, generators have become the major source of power supply, as the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) is no longer functioning in Alimosho local government area of the state. I will appreciate if you take positive and timely action on this.

Oyebode Oluwabunmi: 08052625285

