Ambode commissions major link bridge in Badagry

• Orders commencement of work on Aradagun-Whispering road project

AS part of measures to boost tourism and enhance movement of goods and services, Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday commissioned the newly completed Imeke-Ajido Bridge, a major link bridge in Badagry axis of the state.

The bridge is 500metres long, designed with sidewalk on both sides.

Governor Ambode, while addressing a mammoth crowd of joyous residents who came out to receive him after walking on the bridge, said, the delivery of the project was a promise kept and an effort aimed at making life comfortable for the people.

The governor has also approved immediate commencement of work on the second phase of the project which is 17km network of roads connecting Aradagun to Whispering Palms.

It would be recalled that before the construction of the Imeke-Ajido Bridge by the state government, the people of the area were subjected to untold hardship trying to connect Ajido town to Imeke, all suburbs in Badagry.

“Apart from this bridge that we have just commissioned, take the second phase which connects this place to Whispering Palms as being approved immediately and work should commence immediately.

“It is good that the Kabiyesi is here. The last time we came here was sometime in July and which we said this bridge should be constructed by CCECC.

“Today, we are happy to see that the bridge has been completed and it is hereby commissioned for use from this moment onwards while we believe strongly also that before the end of June 2017, we should have a very good road to Whispering Palms which will also improve on the tourism potentials of Badagry and it will also improve the economy of this axis,” Governor Ambode said.

Earlier, while briefing the governor, Deputy Project Manager for the Imeke-Ajido-Aradagun project, Mr Zannu Thomas, said the bridge was delivered according to specification, adding that the second phase, as ordered by the governor, would be completed in the next six months.

He said about 3,000 interlocking blocks had already been moulded for the work to commence, pointing out that work had also commenced on the drainage.

Responding on behalf of the elated residents, Ahoru of Ajido Kingdom, Oba Saheed Sedono Adamson, commended Governor Ambode for the people-centered projects he had been carrying out in the state, and thanked him especially for the newly constructed bridge.

“I want to sincerely thank our governor for the wonderful job he has been doing in Lagos since inception of his administration. We are so glad and happy with what the governor is doing. This bridge commissioned today is the first of its kind in this area. We are so grateful.

“The governor has also approved the construction of this road down from Aradagun to Whispering Palms. We are indeed grateful to him.

“May God continue to keep him and bless him for us and we assure him that in this area, by God’s grace, we pray that his second term will be greater than this and God will continue to push him up,” the monarch said.