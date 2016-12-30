Ambode commissions Imeke-Ajido Bridge

AS part of measures to boost tourism and enhance movement of goods and services, Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday, commissioned the newly completed Imeke-Ajido Bridge, a major link bridge in Badagry axis of the state.

The bridge is 500metres long, designed with sidewalk on both sides.

Governor Ambode, while addressing a mammoth crowd of joyous residents, said the delivery of the project was a promise kept and an effort aimed at making life comfortable for the people.

The governor has also approved commencement of work on the second phase of the project which is 17km network of roads connecting Aradagun to Whispering Palms.

It will be recalled that before the construction of the Imeke-Ajido bridge by the state government, the people of the area were subjected to untold hardship trying to connect Ajido town to Imeke, all suburbs in Badagry.

“Apart from this bridge that we have just commissioned, the second phase, which connects this place to Whispering Palms, has been approved and work should commence immediately.

Earlier, while briefing the governor, Deputy Project Manager for Imeke-Ajido-Aradagun project, Mr Zannu Thomas, said the bridge was delivered according to specification, adding that the second phase, as ordered by the governor, would be completed in the next six months.

He said about 3,000 interlocking blocks had already been moulded for the work to commence, pointing out that work had also commenced on the drainage.

Responding on behalf of the elated residents, Ahoru of Ajido Kingdom, Oba Saheed Sedono Adamson, commended Governor Ambode for his people-oriented projects, and thanked him especially for the newly constructed bridge.

“I want to sincerely thank our governor for all the wonderful jobs he has been doing in Lagos since inception of his administration. We are so glad and happy with what the governor is doing. This bridge is the first of its kind in this area. We are so grateful.”