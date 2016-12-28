Ambode, Ajimobi, Obiano others for 2017 most valuable governor’s wife awards

First lady of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, her counterpart in Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi as well as Ebelechukwu Obiano of Anambra State have been shortlisted for the Most Valuable Governor’s Wife Awards (MVGWA).

Others include; wives of Kebbi, Bauchi,Niger, Nasarawa, Bayelsa State Governors, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, Hajia Hadiza Abubakar, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, Hajia Mairo Al-Makura and Mrs Rachael Dickson.

Speaking to newsmen at a briefing to unveil the awardees in Abuja, chairperson of the MVGWA, Dr Bilkisu Magoro, said the platform was designed to lead a new phenomenon in the assessment and recognition of the Governors’ wives;”who are providing complementary achievements to the Governors’ achievements.

She said the award was scheduled to take place on Tuesday 28th February, 2017 with the theme; “The Roles of the Governor’s Wives NGOs in Helping the Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria. “

She explained that:”the 36 Governors’ wives, including wife of the FCT Minister are assessed based on projects executed in their capacities and impact of such on beneficiaries.

“Thereafter, the Governors’ wives shortlist come from impact of their projects experienced by the beneficiaries in their various localities,” she added.

Magoro said the Assessment Team of the MVGWA chose the awardees based on sustainability, empowerment, impact, change agent and corporate branding.

Magoro further noted that Mrs. Obiano who is the founder of the Caring Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) was nominated for taking care of 40 mentally challenged persons that were treated and discharged, while Mrs. Abubakar, founder of Bauchi State Women Economic Empowerment and Peace Initiative (B-SWEEP) was nominated for continuous presence at the plight of the IDPs.

Also, Mrs. Dickson, founder Friday Konyefa Foundation (FKF) was nominated for curbing early exposure of Ijaw girls to expatriate and Mrs. Banged, founder, Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MFC) was nominated for walking away cancer.

The chairperson said the first lady of Nassarawa State, Hajia Mairo Al-Makura, founder Tallafi Women and Young Foundation, was also nominated for providing incubators to hospitals in the state.