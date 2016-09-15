AMAC boss commissions new pry school for Iddo-Ma’aji village

A new primary school built by the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Adamu Candido, for Iddo-Ma’aji settlement located on airport road in Abuja has been commissioned.

The new school was constructed by the chairman to mark his 100 days in office while the commissioning ceremony was performed by FCT Minister, Musa Bello, who commended the council’s boss for bringing education to the doorsteps of the people he said genuinely desired it.

The minister observed that the choice of the project would go a long way in liberating the minds of the villagers, stating that what the people in the rural areas needed were basic necessities of life.

Bello insisted that Area Councils that were closer to the grassroots must strive to achieve more of such laudable projects and pledged that his administration would continue to provide enabling environment for all the Area Councils to perform optimally.

The minister reminded the councils’ bosses that the people were anxiously watching to see how campaign promises made by them could be fulfilled and urged them not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the voters.

Speaking, chairman of the Council, Candido, promised to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the council and bring about needed change in running of the council.