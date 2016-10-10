Alleged extortion: Suspected thug evades arrest

Residents and shop owners at pipeline area of Ilorin metropolis, at the weekend, were surprised to see a suspected street urchin bolted to evade an arrest by the police.

Metro gathered that the unidentified suspect had been extorting money from okada riders, plying the area.

It was also gathered that some people, including okada riders in the area had complained to the police about the conduct of the hoodlum, who sometimes threatened to harass any commercial motorcycle operator who failed to “cooperate.”

After receiving the complaints, a patrol team of the police was said to have mounted surveillance on the area, with a view to picking the suspect up for possible interrogation.

In what looked like hide and seek game, the suspect appeared to have also got a hint about the plan to arrest him and was also doing his illicit business with caution.

However, when a team of four policemen arrived at the spot where the suspect was extorting money from the okada riders to effect his arrest at the weekend, he fled.

It was gathered that the policemen pursued the suspect until he allegedly scaled a fence and bolted away.

Metro observed that there was anxiety among residents, shop owners and passersby throughout the period the armed policemen chased the suspect.

The policemen were, however, said not to be giving up as they have intensified their surveillance in the area in the bid to effect his arrest.

In another development, five people, including a female passenger, escaped death when two cars had a head-on collision at popular Roemichs junction in Ilorin.

It was gathered that a tipper was coming from pipeline area, while another Camry car was making a turning towards pipeline junction when the incident occurred.

While four other passengers escaped the accident without any injury, the female passenger was not that lucky, as she sustained bruises and was rushed a nearby hospital for medical attention.