_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/pdps-call-buharis-resignation-preposterous-lai-mohammed/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=20488","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Dfads":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=dfads&p=20248"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now
Breaking News

Alleged cheating lands 42-year-old man in court

September 02, 2016 / :

A 42-year-old man, Damisa John, on Friday appeared in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

John, who resides at Mammy Road, Mararaba, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Herman Donald, told the court that Shelbut Shehu of Plot E, Karu Site, Abuja, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police Station on Aug. 30.

Donald said that on Aug. 14, the complainant discovered that the accused who was a tenant moved out while owing him N265,000 as house rent.

According to him, the accused packed out of the house without the consent of the complainant to an unknown destination until he was traced and arrested on Aug. 30.

Donald added that during police interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code, which attracts five years imprisonment with fine or both if found guilty.

The defence counsel, Sani Noah, applied for the bail of the accused and said that the accused would not jump bail.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekaru, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 and a surety in like sum.

Shekaru said that the surety must be a civil servant on grade level seven, and adjourned the matter till Sept. 22 for further hearing.

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Rio-2016 NEW

RIO 2016

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News