Alleged cheating lands 42-year-old man in court

A 42-year-old man, Damisa John, on Friday appeared in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

John, who resides at Mammy Road, Mararaba, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Herman Donald, told the court that Shelbut Shehu of Plot E, Karu Site, Abuja, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police Station on Aug. 30.

Donald said that on Aug. 14, the complainant discovered that the accused who was a tenant moved out while owing him N265,000 as house rent.

According to him, the accused packed out of the house without the consent of the complainant to an unknown destination until he was traced and arrested on Aug. 30.

Donald added that during police interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code, which attracts five years imprisonment with fine or both if found guilty.

The defence counsel, Sani Noah, applied for the bail of the accused and said that the accused would not jump bail.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekaru, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 and a surety in like sum.

Shekaru said that the surety must be a civil servant on grade level seven, and adjourned the matter till Sept. 22 for further hearing.