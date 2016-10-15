Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, on Saturday described the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as a quintessential traditional ruler and custodian of Yoruba culture.

The governor said this in his congratulatory message to the monarch on the occasion of his 78th birthday and appointment as Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun.

The message was issued by Mr Yomi Layinka, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The governor thanked the founder of Crescent University and renowned jurist, Bola Ajibola, and the university management for the appointment, saying it was an honour done to the Alaafin and Yoruba race.

Ajimobi said the contributions Adeyemi to the preservation and promotion of Yoruba culture, his efforts toward the unity and progress of the Yoruba as well as promotion of the traditional institution were unquantifiable.

“Kabiyesi deserves to be celebrated.

“He is an epitome of intelligence, culture and intellectualism in royalty. I particularly salute his commitment toward ensuring the unity of the Yoruba.

“I will like to say that the university has made the right choice in Alaafin. He deserves the appointment by all standards. He is a repository of knowledge and symbol of intellectualism.

“All these, I am sure, he will bring to bear in the performance of his responsibilities as the Chancellor.

“ As a stickler to excellence in character and learning, I trust that Kabiyesi’s impact will be roundly felt in the institution.

“As Baba continues to age with grace, candour and resplendence, I wish him long life and sound health in the service to humanity.

“ I also pray that Crescent University attains greater heights during his tenure as Chancellor,’’ the governor said.