Alaafin prays for quick resuscitation of economy

October 11, 2016 Metro

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Tuesday prayed for the quick resuscitation of the country’s economy and an end to the incidence of kidnapping in the country.

Adeyemi spoke in Oyo during the courtesy visit of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and his chiefs to the Alaafin of Oyo in his palace.

The News Agency of  Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was the first formal visit by the Olubadan to the Oyo monarch since his installation on March 11.

The Alaafin also urged the Boko Haram sect to refrain from its acts of terror , saying this was the only way the country could move forward.

Adeyemi, who called for cordial relationship between the Yoruba speaking states, charged them to be proud of their cultural heritage.

The Alaafin described the Olubadan as a dedicated and accommodating person, saying both had been friends before the installation.

Adeyemi also prayed for long life for the Olubadan as well as peace in the state and the country.

Earlier in his remarks, Adetunji had described Adeyemi as a custodian of Yoruba culture.

He said he was in Oyo to express appreciation to  the Alaafin for his contribution during his coronation.

Adetunji prayed for the sustenance of the good relationship between him and the Alaafin.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that highlights of the occasion included cultural display.

