Al-makura denies receipt of N24bn Paris Club refund

FOLLOWING allegations by the former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, accusing the Nasarawa State government of receiving N24 billion Paris Club refund, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura, has denied receipt of the amount, describing it as the handiwork of a mischief maker.

Maku had on Monday addressed newsmen at his country home in Akwanga, accusing the state government of subjecting workers to untold hardship by diverting a large portion of N24 billion Paris Club refund.

Al-makura, who reacted to the allegation through a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ahmed Tukur, said the state government only received N8.4 billion from the fund and not 24billion as speculated by Maku.

He explained that, N5.4 billion has been kept for the state government while N3 billion was given to the local government adding that, the state government has dedicated 50 per cent of its share to the payment of workers salary.

“We want to call on the general public to ignore and disregard such malicious statement from people whose stock in trade is to mislead the public and create confusion in the society.

“The public, most especially the people of Nasarawa State should consider those peddling such insinuations as street commentators who are out to disrespect their thoughts in this auspicious period of Christmas festivity,” he said.

He challenged Maku to make public his source of information and stop misleading the public as has been his stock in trade to steer controversy where none exist.