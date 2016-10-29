Akure PDP protests: Monarch urges Buhari to intervene

Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis arising from the clearance of Jimoh Ibrahim as Ondo state governorship candidate.

The monarch made the appeal on Saturday while addressing aggrieved Ondo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members at his Palace in Akure.

He said the non clearance of Eyitayo Jegede by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) according to court orders was generating protest.

He also urged the INEC not to take side and to correct any mistake they might have made.

“The judiciary should also intervene and make sure that all parties get justice because we don’t want any injustice in Ondo State,” he said.

Mr Clement Faboyede, PDP Chairman in the state, speaking on behalf of the protesters, called on the president to prevail on INEC to look into the issue.

“We don’t want Ondo State to be on fire because our state is peaceful.

“Some cabals in All Progressives Congress (APC) are using Jimoh Ibrahim against the candidacy of Jegede, Jimoh is not a PDP member but rather a card carrying member of Accord party,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier, the PDP members brought traffic to a standstill at the popular Oba Adesida road while market women closed their shops.

NAN also reports that the supporters carried placards with inscriptions like ‘Return Jegede to us’, Buhari should not interfere in Ondo politics’ and ‘Remember 1983.’’

NAN reports that Security operatives were also present and keeping watchful eyes on the peaceful protest as the crowd move toward the Palace of Deji of Akure.