How Akume ensured APC victory in 2015 elections —Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has described Senator George Akume as a visionary leader, who used his goodwill to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general election.

The governor made the remarks in his goodwill message as the senator representing Benue North-West senatorial district turned 63 birthday on Monday.

Akume, a two-term governor of the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the current leader of APC in the state.

Ortom expressed gratitude to God for his grace and blessings on the life of Senator Akume which have enabled him to record great successes in life.

The governor, who commended the senator for his immense contributions to the state and the country, also touched on his outstanding career in the civil service and thereafter the political terrain.

Ortom stated that Senator Akume’s sterling leadership qualities endeared him to the people of the state who elected him as governor and also ensured his re-election after which the people of his senatorial district elected him three times to represent them.

He noted that as a visionary leader, Akume was one of those who braved the odds to usher in the wind of change that blew across the country in the 2015 general election.

The governor prayed God to sustain the senator with long life, good health, guidance and protection so that he would continue to offer purposeful leadership to the people of the state in particular and the entire country at large.