Akeredolu will take Ondo to greater heights —Prof Adejumo

Former chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYSUBEB), Professor Soji Adejumo, has said the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has what it takes to ensure the greatness of the state.

Akeredolu, in a keenly contested primaries, held in Akure, on Saturday, defeated other major contenders, including Dr Olusegun Abraham, Chief Olusola Oke and Senator Ajayi Boroffice, to emerge the APC flag bearer for the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State.

Reacting to the outcome of the APC governorship primaries, Professor Adejumo told the Nigerian Tribune on Monday that Ondo State was lucky to have strong contenders vying for the governorship ticket of APC in the state.

“In fact, I can tell you that I am not disappointed by the outcome of the Ondo APC primaries, held in Akure, on Saturday, given the calibre of the personalities that came to seek for the governorship seat.

“Ondo State is fortunate and lucky to have three very strong contenders for the seat in the persons of Rotimi Akeredolu, Olu Agunloye and Eyitayo Jegede. These are very credible persons who have made landmark achievements in their chosen professions.

“While the three of them are eminently qualified, however, I see Akeredolu as being the right person to be the eventual winner of the governorship election in the state.

“I congratulate him for emerging as the APC flag-bearer. Akeredolu is a man of substance. His humility and forthrightness will see him through as the next governor of the state.”

“Akeredolu has the character, the demeanour and the capacity to tackle the problems associated with the development of Ondo State and lead the state in the right direction to greatness,” he said.

Adejumo, a former frontline member and governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also carpeted his former political party, PDP, saying it had exhausted its credibility before the Nigerian electorate.

“People have been asking me why I left the PDP. Anyway, for the sake of clarification, I left because the party is no longer the political party we once knew.

“PDP is going down. It has completely exhausted its credibility before the Nigerian electorate and people of credibility should leave the party to avoid being dragged down by its failures,” he added.