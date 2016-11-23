Why Akeredolu was absent at Ondo 2016 governorship debate

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has said he regretted his inability to be present at the debate organised and aired on Monday evening by a Lagos-based television station, Channels TV, for candidates standing for the fast approaching election.

In a statement signed by the Secretary, Communications committee of his campaign organisation, Mr Kunle Adebayo, Akeredolu said it was unfortunate that the debate came at a time that his grassroots rallies were at their peaks.

The statement read: “We regret the inability of Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to attend today’s governorship debate organised by Channels Television.

“It is unfortunate that the debate is coming at a time when our grassroots rallies are at their peaks.

“As we write this, Akeredolu is tucked in the deep riverine communities of Ilaje Local Government, most of which have no access to electricity to watch television.

“In view of the demand of this hectic campaign schedule, we, therefore, regret our inability to honour Channel TV’s call for debate within the remaining time.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has pledged to facilitate the establishment of a refinery and seaport in the state, if elected on November 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the candidate made the pledge on Monday, during a campaign rally in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Akeredolu also pledged to relocate the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) from Akure to Igbokoda, to serve the people better.

He said he would push the Federal Government to undertake more projects in the state, so as to create more jobs for the people.

The APC candidate said he would attract foreign investment to develop the state’s agricultural and natural resources.

“The riverine area in our state is blessed with crude oil and have the largest coastal line, we will relocate the OSOPADEC to Igbokoda to facilitate the citing of refinery and seaport.

“We will bring in foreign experts to help explore our natural and agricultural resources, which, will in turn, create jobs for our youths and boost our economy,” Akeredolu said.

He urged the electorate to troop out and vote for the APC on November 26, to enable him to execute his plans to positively turn around the state within a short time.

Earlier, the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom, Oba Lawrence Omowole, urged Akeredolu to fulfil his electoral promises to the people, if elected governor.

He appealed to supporters of the candidate not to engage in do or die politics, but accept the result of the poll in good faith.

Also, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru-Akinruntan, urged Akeredolu to uphold peace before, during and after the election.

Meanwhile, Mr Bolaji Odidi, a representative of the Association of Ondo State Indigenes in the Diaspora, UK chapter, has backed Akeredolu, saying he has all the qualities of a good leader.

“We support Akeredolu for his fearlessness, uprightness and truthfulness, he can be trusted with the leadership mace, this we can assure Ondo indigenes,” Odidi said.