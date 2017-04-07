Ajimobi swears in 55 Caretaker Chairmen

Chairmen of Caretaker Committees of 27 local government areas and 28 local council development areas (LCDAs) in Oyo state were on Friday sworn in by Governor Abiola Ajimobi for a three months tenure.

At the event held at executive council chambers of Governor’s office, Ibadan, Ajimobi held that those appointed could vie for Chairmanship of their councils, if they performed to the expectations of their constituents.

The 55 persons sworn in were those deemed appointable by the state house of Assembly from the initial list of 57 forwarded by Ajimobi, in which the nominees for Asabari LCDA and Irepo LG were stepped down.

In the list of those inaugurated, Akeem Aransi was replaced by Abiodun Oladeji as Chairman of Lagelu West local council development area.

While speaking, Ajimobi emphasized the transient nature of the appointment, warning that anyone who performed below expectation would be removed at any time.

He expressed optimism that the litigation hindering the conduct of local government election would have been vacated before the expiration of the three months tenure of the caretaker chairmen.

“It is an assignment, a call to service and many of us have realised that in serving people, we are serving God. The best form of government is service to humanity.

It is not an opportunity to fill your pockets. We need to work.”

“In your various positions, do the right thing to contribute to the society. You are a Caretaker chairman which means you are taking care of something for others. It is not a family position and this job is temporary. The only thing that is permanent is change. The first day on the job is usually the happiest day but challenges arise as the day goes by.”

“Please note the transient nature of this job. The only advantage is that you can run for local government election and win if your works are evident, but if you don’t have something to show, you are out.”

“And you have a tenure of three months. Hopefully, the court case will be settled within the next three months and we will announce the day of election, and you are free to contest. Those who are not here are also free to contest. Anyone who doesn’t perform will be removed at any time,” Ajimobi said.

Speaking after being sworn in, Egunjobi Modepoola of Iganna LCDA, said focus would be on providing about 100 hectares of land for cultivation by unemployed youths of the area.

Similarly, Opaleye Gbenga of Ibadan South West LG, assured of prioritising security and youth empowerment.

The list of those inaugurated include, Kareem Kasali, Saki West LG; Adekunle Eyitayo, Aare Latosa LCDA; Sadiq Akeem, Egbeda LG; Habeeb Ibrahim, Ibarapa Central LG; Adegoke Ogundayo, Ifeloju LCDA; and, Eyitayo Olakunle, Ado Awaye LCDA.