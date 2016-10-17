Aisha Buhari, Oshiomhole others for COWLSO Women Conference in Lagos

• To speak on domestic violence, child abuse, others

WIFE of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari and Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, are among dignitaries expected to grace this year’s National Women Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), with the theme ‘Strong Family, Strong Nation.’

The three-day conference will dwell on topics including the ‘Negative Trends of Domestic Violence, Causes and Consequences,’ ‘Building Blocks of Family Unit,’ ‘Caring for members with disabilities and health challenges,’ ‘Family finance,’ among others.

COWLSO Chairman and wife of Lagos State governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, disclosed this at a press conference, which took place on Monday at the Bagauda Kalto Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja and attended by Mrs Falilat Obasa, wife of Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly; Mrs Idowu Lai Mohammed, among others.

Mrs Ambode said the wife of the President, Aishat, would serve as the mother of the day and also declared the conference open, while Governor Oshiomhole would be the Special Guest of honour at the closing ceremony.

The conference, according to Mrs Ambode, is slated to hold between October 24 and 26, 2016 at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, while other seasoned academics and facilitators drawn from Nigeria and outside would discuss various issues.

According to her, a panel of discussants is also set to address the important role of positive parenting in building strong family, and many more.

Mrs Ambode said the theme of the conference was carefully selected and was meant to stress the importance of the family unit as the core of society, contending that any country that would be strong must have strong family units.

“The conference is designed to enrich the knowledge of women on good family values, good upbringing of children and lots more,” she said.

Besides, Mrs Ambode said there would be presentation of certificates of appreciation to notable individuals and organisations for their long-standing partnership and support for COWLSO,

She disclosed that an award of inspirational women of the year would also be presented to a distinguished Nigerian woman achiever, who had excelled in her chosen career, mentored other women and had supported the vision of the group.

“There will be dinner/gala on day two of the conference and the gala will feature a raffle draw with opportunity for participants to win different mouth-watering prizes,” she said.

While recalling the prizes that were won last year, which included two brand new cars, first class return tickets, deep freezers and other gift items, Mrs Ambode said adequate provision had also been made to convey participants from various parts of Lagos to the venue.

She said the annual conference was part of the strategic intervention of COWLSO to support the activities of Lagos State government, especially with regard to women and family matters.