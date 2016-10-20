Aisha Buhari dedicates award to Nigerian military

THE wife of the President, Aisaha Buhari has dedicated an award she received in the Belgian capital, Brussels, to the officers and men of Nigerian military.

to the Nigerian Military men&women who have lost their lives&those at the war front battling to restore peace 3/3 pic.twitter.com/5shJkfnr7W — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 19, 2016

This was contained in a statement by Special Adviser on Media to the wife of the President, Mr Adebisi Ajayi on Thursday, in Abuja, saying Aisha was presented the award by Didier Reynders, Belgian deputy prime minister & minister of foreign & European affairs.



Mrs Buhari said: “I whole-heartedly dedicate the award to the Nigerian military men and women who who have lost their lives and those at the war front battling to restore peace in the country.” The presidents wife is currently in Brussels Belgium to attend the Crans Montana African Women’s Forum, where Women Heads of State and Government, Ministers, Ambassadors, Parliamentarians, Businesswomen, Activists, Heads of Organisations gathered from all over the World to address the role of Women in the fight against radicalisation and terrorism. At the forum Mrs Buhari spoke on “Women’s role in global security.”