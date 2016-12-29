Air transport, key to Delta State’s economic development —Overland Airways Chief

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Overland Airways, Captain Edward Boyo has described air transport as a key factor in the economic development of Delta State just as he said the accelerated development of the State’s economy is strategic to the development of the economies of the South-East and South-South regions.

Boyo made the declaration during the commencement of Overland Airways flight services from Lagos to Asaba, Delta State on December 21, 2016.

According to the airline, the new flights from Lagos to Asaba will give fillip to economic activities in Delta State and Overland Airway’s revamped operations to Asaba International Airport which began recently with the commencement of flights services from Abuja to Asaba.

The CEO said the commencement of flight operations into the South-South state would further strengthen the economic linkages between the peoples of the South-south and South-East and the South-Western parts of Nigeria, as well as improve the social ties amongst them.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline, Mrs Aanu Benson, stated “Overland Airways is a major stakeholder in Delta State and a partner for economic development. Overland Airways has returned to Asaba to re-energize economic activities in the Delta region and surrounding States with its excellent flight services.”

Overland Airways flight services from Lagos to Asaba will be operated with the globally renowned ATR turboprop aircraft which is noted for its superior technological design and is particularly suited for short-distance flights in terms of economic reliability, safety and comfort.

“Overland Airways has carved out a niche for itself amongst Nigerian carriers in terms of maintaining high safety and operational standards and Delta State indigenes are thus assured of the highest safety standards and excellent customer service. The IATA Operational Safety Audit registration and International Air Transport Association (IATA) membership recently achieved by the airline are testament to this fact,” Mrs Benson also states.