A/Ibom has invested heavily in security, says CP

THE government of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has committed more resources into building the security infrastructure in the state.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Tribune at the weekend, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Donald Awunah, said the gesture had gone a long way to bolster crime-fighting in the state.

“The government of the day has been very supportive and that has made our job easier,” Awunah said, while soliciting for strong inter-agency cooperation to effectively tackle criminal tendencies in the state.

“Our major challenges are cultism and militants in the creeks and waterfronts,” he said and reiterated the resolve of the Command, under his watch, to adopt deliberate measures to secure lives and properties in the state.