A/Ibom gov sacks cabinet

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has sacked his entire cabinet.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was contained in a statement issued in Uyo, the state capital, on Saturday, by the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Mr Etekamba Umoren.

Umoren directed the permanent secretaries to take over from the commissioners pending the formation of a new cabinet.

According to the statement, the governor expressed gratitude to the outgoing cabinet members for their services to the state.

The statement added that Governor Emmanuel wished them success in their future endeavours.

Majority of the outgoing commissioners had been in the state executive council since 2007, when Senator Godswill Akpabio, was in charge of the state.

Akpabio, against all opposition, virtually installed Emmanuel as his successor.

However, no reason was given for the sack.

Those sacked are Mr Uwemedimo Nwoko, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Mr Akan Okon, Commissioner for Finance, and Dr Mathew Ekaette, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Others are Mr Ephraim Inyang-eyen, Commissioner for Works; Prince Godwin Ntukude, Transport; Aniekan Akpan, Education; Dr Dominic Ukpong, Health, Uwem Ita Etuk, Lands and Town Planning; and Mr Enobong Uwah, Housing and Urban Renewal.

Also affected in the dissolution order are Dr Iniobong Essien, Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources; Mr Aniekan Umanah, Information and Communications; Victor Antai, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Emmanuel Enoidem, Investment, Commerce and Industry; Ekong Sampson, Rural Development, and Dr Emmanuel Ating Onwioduokit, Economic Planning and Development.