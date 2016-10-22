AFRIFF set for 2016 film festival

Organisers of the annual Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) have announced the return of its sixth year of cinematic celebration with an impressive line-up of movie premieres, film screenings, industry sessions, master classes and other festival programmes holding in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 13 to 20, 2016.

Announcing the festival programmes at the Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos during the week, AFRIFF Founder/Executive Director Ms. Chioma Ude said Lagos will, once again, wear the tourism ambiance, playing host to filmmakers and actors from around the world, with over 100 films showing at the newly opened Filmhouse-IMAX and Genesis Cinema, both in Lekki, Lagos.

Ude appeared to have struck the right cord when she announced Nate Parker’s Oscar hopeful, The Birth of a Nation and Izu Ojukwu’s celebrated film on the first Nigerian military coup, ’76 as the opening and closing films respectively, a disclosure which was received with loud ovation.

Canon Europe Ltd, leading provider of digital cameras, and Diageo Nigeria, world’s premium beverage company join the list of resourceful partners and developmental agencies like Ford Foundation, British Institute, Lagos State, Africa Magic, MultiChoice Nigeria, Access Bank, Bank of Industry, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), Afrinolly, African Film Consortium (AFC), Filmhouse-IMAX, Genesis Cinemas and Silverbird Group, at the press parley and cocktail launch.

According to the AFRIFF boss, festival guests are up for the best of times during the festival, as all the films in official line-up are products of the new narratives for African cinema and Black films world over.