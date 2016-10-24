We are in African market to deliver innovation, based on consumer insight —Philips

Electronics company, Philips Nigeria has reiterated its mission of delivering innovative products based on consumer insight, in African market, as it unveiled its new Clipper offerings, the Philips Clipper Pro and Philips Clipper Home, in Lagos, recently.

The company explained that its decision to introduce Philips Clipper Pro, designed for professional barber styling and Philips Clipper Home, meant for personal use, was informed by the insights garnered from an in-depth qualitative study it carried out in 2014.

The study, which consisted of 20 barber interviews, 20 consumer- focus groups with eight participants per group and 40 in-home interviews in South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana, confirmed the need to get clean shaven feeling, devoid of after-shave scratches, cuts and bumps that sometimes develop on the skin.

General Manager, Philips Personal Health West Africa, Chioma Iwuchukwu-Nweke, described the two offerings, representing the first set of clippers, the company would be introducing into the African market, as underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering innovation, based on the need of the consumers.

“These are the first clippers Philips is introducing in the African market, underscoring our commitment to delivering innovation based on the need of the consumers.

“Philips conducted extensive research across a cross-section of men in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa; the Philips clipper was developed and extensively field tested taking into account the core concerns that came out in the research mainly the need to get that clean shaven feeling but to avoid the scratches, cuts and bumps that sometimes develop on the skin,” she stated.