As African Fashion and Design Week 2016 returns for fifth edition

Following the success story of last year’s fashion show in Port Harcourt, African Fashion and Design Week 2016 (AFDW 2016) is back for the Lagos edition this October with the theme “Be Inspired”.

Organised by Bluepearl Services International, AFDW 2016 will take place from Friday, October 7th to Sunday, October 9th 2016 at the prestigious Oriental Hotel featuring eclectic collections from established and emerging African designers such asWeiz Dhurum Franklyn (Nigeria), Sunny Rose (Nigeria), Nallem Clothing (Ghana), Gavin Rajah (South Africa), Kahindo (Congo/USA), Mustafa Hassanali (Tanzania) many more.

Every year, African Fashion and Design Week attracts fashion enthusiasts, buyers, stylists, editors and everyone in the business of fashion to get a sneak peek of the looks that will define the continent’s next fashion trends including the prestigious annual African Icon of Hope Awards which recognises top designers from Africa.

As part of Bluepearl Services International’s vision to nurture creative independence amongst new talents in the industry, AFDW 2016 will also organise the Bluepearl Raising Stars competition. The aim of the competition is to recognise innovative and talented young designers on the continent by providing a platform to showcase their collections. Each selected participant will exhibit a much anticipated capsule collection and the winner will be awarded the ‘Bluepearl Raising Star for the year 2016’.

New and emerging fashion designers will also get the opportunity to learn and review the important elements of supply chain management and production at The Business for Fashion Seminar.

“Promoting talents in fashion will not only empower designers to earn a sustainable living but will also create job opportunities through the establishment of fashion businesses resulting in the growth of the fashion industry and eventually the economy” -Queengold Daniella Sekibo, Managing Director Bluepearl Services International.

African Fashion and Design Week continues to contribute to the growth of the African fashion industry by showcasing the creativity of African designers, providing more retail access, invaluable networking opportunities and identifying successes in the industry.