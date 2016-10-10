‘Advertising industry in Nigeria must steer clear of isolationism’

The Group Managing Director of Noah’s Ark, Mr Lanre Adisa, has stressed the need for practitioners in the nation’s advertising industry to expand their scope by seeking out like-minded practitioners around the world that would enable them raise their game and further deepen industry standards.

Speaking at the signing of a partnership agreement between Noah’s Ark Communications and Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), in Lagos, recently, Mr Adisa stated that it had become necessary for agencies, practising within the shores of the country, to begin to look for other global agencies, whose partnership would enable them attain the vision for which such local agencies were set up.

He explained that the decision of Noah’s Ark to go into affiliation with DAN, a top global holding company in the advertising world, was informed by the need to further widen its horizon and entrench the young creative agency in the global advertising space.

Adisa stated that the affiliation would see Noah’s Ark being the creative partner to Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network (MFDAN), consisting of the global agency, DAN and its local media affiliate, the Media Fuse.

He explained that the agency had been able to achieve milestones, since it was set up eight years ago, one of which was being the first agency in the country and West African sub-region to be featured in the renowned Lurzer’s Archive, in 2012.

He, however, expressed the belief that the agency’s partnership with DAN, would go a long way in enhancing the global status of the agency and help Dan establish its presence in the local advertising space.

‘Dentsu is one of the top global holding companies in the advertising world. It is on record that it is the fastest growing of out top players today. Right from our first contact, we were humbled by their respect for our brand.

‘With this affiliation, we will be having Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Network (MFDAN) as our media partners, while we also become their creative partner in this market. For our clients, this amounts to having the best of both worlds,’ he stated.

Expressing her delight at the affiliation, the Chief Executive Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Dentsu Aegis, Mrs. Dawn Rowlands, stated that the choice of Noah’s Ark Communications was informed by the level of energy of the Noah’s Ark’s team, its cohesiveness and the availability of an environment that drives creativity.