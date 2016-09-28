ADR better than litigation in resolving disputes —Oyo CJ, AG, ADR society

Stakeholders in the Oyo State Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), on Tuesday, called for more engagement of people especially lawyers in the process.

The ADR society, in a bid to move the principle of ADR from a mere theory to a practical and procedural technique that is a first option in resolution of dispute, held its first public lecture and symposium to further reiterate the importance of ADR.

The symposium, with the theme: A new dawn in dispute resolution: Opportunities and challenges, convened on behalf of the ADR Society Ibadan, by a seasoned arbitrator, Kole Ojo, had in attendance the Chief Judge of the state, represented by Justice A. L Akintola; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Seun Abimbola, senior advocates, lawyers and professionals from different walks of life.

The event, held at the premises of the state High Court, Ring Road, had panel discussion on the theme chaired by Justice Akintola with the state Attorney General, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveying Chairman, Kayode Obiwale; Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Architects, Bode Gbolade and the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, as discussants.

The second panel treated the topic; Jurisdictional and enforcement conundrum. What jurisdiction applies to ADR? It was chaired by Mr Adebayo Adenipekun and had as discussants David Kole Ojo, Chairman of the ADR society, the Attorney General, Kolawole Fadayomi and Dr Alero Akeredolu.

Speaking, the Attorney General, Mr Abimbola stated that the reality that should be embraced by lawyers and even litigants, is that “ADR is the way to go and anyone that fails to join the train will be left in the loop.”

According to him, “ADR has come to stay in terms of processes, regulation and judicial pronouncements,” adding that lawyers need to know that rather than take away their jobs as feared, it will only make it easier and help resolve more cases in a little time.

He stated that in 2011, the centre got 281 cases and successfully mediated in 261; in 2012, it got 936 and concluded 751; in 2013, it got 572 and concluded 423; in 2014, it got 609 and dispensed 459; in 2015, there were 340 cases filed and 288 concluded while this year, 344 cases had already been filed and 277 had been concluded.

He further explained that the centre had recovered the sum of N23,467,562.70 for people through mediation.