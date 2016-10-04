_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/10-strategies-prevent-prostate-cancer/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28989","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Adieu, Adebowale Adeniran

October 04, 2016 / :

ADEBOWALE, it was with a rude shock that we received the news of your sudden departure from this sinful world. The previous day you were to travel was full of fun and nobody could have the suspicion that your own end was near. Many of your associates and students at the Arts, Design and Printing Technology Department of The Polytechnic, Ibadan are yet to believe that you are no more; it is so painful that death has done the irreparable. If we have the power, we could have decided to bring you back, because you didn’t deserve to die now; but who are we to question your creator, who took you at the appointed time. We stand today to celebrate a life, though, short, but well spent and to remind ourselves of the transience of life, and that all souls shall have a taste of death, the only medicine for the fatal illness known as life.

Adeniran Adebowale Rotimi died in a road accident on his way to Ibadan from Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Monday, 15 August, 2016, where he had gone on a weekend visit to his parents. Sadly, it turned out to be a journey of no return.

Born in 1982 in Igboora, he attended Igboora High School, Igboora; he studied Fine Art at The Ibarapa Polytechnic (formerly Adeseun Ogundoyin Campus of The Polytechnic, Ibadan) Eruwa, Oyo State. Debo later proceeded to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he graduated with Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art. He was a Masters student at the same institution, while his appointment was about to be confirmed by the management of The Polytechnic Ibadan before the cold hand of death snatched him.

I pray that your dream for your family, especially your children, Adetomiwa and Aderonke, will be fulfilled in their lifetime and they shall be granted the long life that you have been denied.

  • Peter Oke,

[email protected]

