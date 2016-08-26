‘Why Add More’ campaign breaks

Amstel Malta, a malt brand from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Plc recently launched a new credential campaign tagged ‘Why Add More’.

The campaign, which is currently enjoying huge publicity across the country, was introduced to re-inforce the brand’s positioning as the premium malt drink, with an original formulation that contains less sugar and is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals.

The campaign leverages relatable metaphors and humor to portray the idea that adding more unnecessarily, could spoil the balance.

The TV commercial shows a wedding reception scenario, where the best man gives an eloquent speech which should have ended with a toast to the bride and groom but instead decides to add more, unnecessary entertainment, which did not go well with the celebrants and guests.

In referencing the campaign, The Portfolio Manager, Non Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries, Mr.Olayinka Bakare said “The ‘Why Add More’ campaign, touches on a fundamental truth about our esteemed consumers and the Amstel Malta Brand. The campaign is truly world class and will further re-enforce Amstel Malta’s place as the Premium Malt Drink, with an Original formulation that contains Less Sugar and is enriched with vitamins and minerals”, he stated.

Through this campaign, the brand educates consumers on the delicate balance of its original malt formulation, which contains less sugar but with all the full taste theycan enjoy. It also strengthens the brand’s positioning, of “Being the Best One Can Be”, in unique and truly distinctive way.

Analyzing the campaign message, as it relates to everyday fashion, style editor, Ruth Osime, expressed the importance of building internal confidence rather than placing too much emphasis on the outlook.

Osime said, “Your inner confidence is a reflection of how you look outside. You do not have to wear large overbearing accessories before you can tell your fashion story. It is important you stay happy inside you.”

Ngozi Princewill-Utchay, CEO, Artelier Lifestyle Consultants, advised against over-indulgence or excessive eating. She opined that “our body knows when we have had enough…but many people do abuse their bodies by over-indulging.” In her concluding note, she emphasized that less is indeed more and there is no need adding more unnecessarily.

According to Mr Chidike Oluaoha, the Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, “The ‘Why Add More’ campaign re-enforces the less sugar positioning of Amstel Malta compared to other mainstream malt brands, whilst emphasising the importance of not adding more unnecessarily. Knowing the right balance is a vital fact of life as is the case in fashion, style, wedding, sports, etc.” he said.

Kufre Ekanem, Corporate Affairs Adviser pointed out that the target of the new Amstel Malta ‘Why Add More’ campaign is to inspire consumers towards enhancing their overall wellbeing.