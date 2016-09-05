Adamawa loses sports director

logo

The Adamawa Government, on Monday, announced the death of the state’s Director of Sports, Malam Umar Baleri.

The Information Officer of the Adamawa State Sports Council, Mrs Joy Diamond, made the announcement in Yola.

Diamond said that Baleri, 56, died on Sept. 4 during an illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

She said that Baleri was appointed director on Sept. 18, 2009. He was survived by three wives and seven children.

The information officer said that the remains of the late director had since been buried.

