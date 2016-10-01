ACI launches Nigeria’s most advanced recording studios in Lagos

•Jimmy Jatt, Peter Okoye, Skales, others speak about the entrance of ACI Studios in Nigeria

Chief Executive Officer, ACI Entertainment, Mr. Wole Adeniyi has launched Nigeria’s first most advanced recording studio in Lagos. The launch which took place few weeks ago was recently announced to the media during the week.

Adeniyi, in a statement made available to Saturday Tribune said the ACI studio will provide a breeding ground for the best professionals in the music and film technology as well as empower more creative minds in Africa and provide a training ground, facilities, equipment and then a platform.

Since its launch, the company has become a mecca of some sort to many for local and international artistes. American artiste-Keri Hilson, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Peter Okoye of P-Square, Young John, Praiz, Mike Aremu, Timaya, Kaffy, Falz, General Pype and Skales are among music stars that have visited and endorsed the ACI studios complex in Lekki, Lagos.

The new company seems to be re-inventing the sound of Nigerian music and putting a bit of organisation with the establishment of world class recording, rehearsal and dance studios.

A number of popular entertainment personalities have also endorsed the state of the art facilities and affirmed the studio as a world class entertainment institution and the first of its kind in Nigeria. This is indeed a welcome development for the continuous development of the entertainment industry.

ACI has three studios–A, B, C and currently building the 4th one, Studio D. Studio A is a world class analogue studio with a 24-track-SSL board that can easily double to a 48 track, NS10 monitors, Manley Ref Card, Neve 1073 Mic Pre, the TubeTech CL1B compressor, DW drums & highly graded backline. It also caters for commercial voiceovers, animations or movie soundtracks as well as scoring for movies. The studio also has a fully equipped live room which can record a full live band with state of the art instruments.

Studio B is a standard digital recording studio with a Nuemann U87 vocal microphone, Digi 003, MPC 5000, Allen & Health Mixer, Mac tower and some urbane Virtual Tech music creation studio tools. Studio C is the rehearsal room which caters for a 25+ piece band & dance companies simultaneously whereas Studio D is currently being converted into an artistic room for training producers & songwriters with eight fully functional work stations. The room will also double as a lecture room to offer master classes for those interested in the business side of music & entertainment.