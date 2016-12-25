_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/lagos-reform-waste-management-system-2017/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/uk-police-clears-prof-alexia-thomas-fraud-allegations/pro-thomas/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
ACF implores religious, community leaders to exhibit virtues of Christ

December 25, 2016 Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna Latest News

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has implored political, religious and community leaders to exhibit the virtues of Christ, which were love, peace, accommodation and selfless service to humanity.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna, on Saturday and signed by ACF’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim.

The statement said: “25th December of every year commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah. Christians all over the world celebrate this day with prayers and activities of self sacrifice, love and good neighborliness.

“The period also gives the Christian faithful the opportunity to reflect on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, especially his tolerance, forgiveness and self sacrifice for humanity.”

The ACF, therefore, appealed  particularly to political leaders at all levels of government, religious and community leaders to emulate Christ’s virtues of love, peace, accommodation and selfless service to humanity in words and deed.

The statement added that “The proposed Federal Government’s Budget of 2017 has been labelled Budget of Recovery and Growth to pull the country out of our present economic recession, which can only be achieved through transparent and prudent management of resources.

 

