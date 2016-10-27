Accident claims four in Ogun

Four people lost their lives on Wednesday night in an accident that occurred at Alakija village, near Olodo, along Abeokuta -Ibadan highway.

Three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident that involved a truck marked YKS 194 XA, loaded with cement and a white Toyota Picnic passenger vehicle marked (OYO) BDJ 427 SX.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said that driver of the Toyota car ran into the moving truck from the rear.

Akinbiyi added the driver of the car and three other passengers died on the spot, while some were injured. The driver of the truck and the motor boy escaped unhurt.

He explained that over-speeding was the cause of the accident on the part of the driver of the passenger vehicle.

The remains of the victims were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the State General Hospital in Ijaye, Abeokuta.