Academic technologists sues for peace in FUNNAB

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNNAB), has sued for peace in the university, over the lingering crisis between the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the authorities of the university.

The association, in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Comrades Joseph Olurinde and Alamu K.O respectively, said that the union had been playing a mediatory role since the crisis started.

Nigeria Tribune recalled the university had been in the news over a petition written by some members of SSANU to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and some other government agencies against the vice-chancellor, Professor Olusola Oyewole and the pro-chancellor, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe.

The association said that it decided to break its silence over this matter ,in view of how its had been affecting the university system.

It said that the association would stand on the side of the truth as far as the petition is concerned, appealing to the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), to do a thorough job.

It said, “NAAT has decided to play a mediatory role towards ensuring peace and tranquillity in FUNNAB. ‎This we have been doing underground since the matter surfaced, but to our dismay, all the peace moves and appeal by the union hit the hard rock.

“Since the petition is already before EFCC, an organ of Government saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting financial crimes, NAAT is appealing with every member of the university community to let peace reign, while we await the outcome of the investigation by the EFCC.

‎”NAAT will like to plead with the university management not to allow this rift to degenerate to an extent where staff welfare would be compromised.”