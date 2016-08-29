Abijaparako, Alagbara receive staff of office

Ogun State government has assured that it would leave no stone unturned towards engendering improved economy and all–round development of rural areas through the engagement of traditional rulers.

The state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, gave the assurance at the installation and presentation of staff of office to Oba Aderemi Ogunye as the new Abijaparako of Ijebu-Igbo and Oba Lukman Agunbiade, as the Alagbara of Agbara in Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Amosun, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, in Ijebu-Igbo and Agbara respectively, pointed out that government would not relent in its effort at ensuring that dividends of democracy cut across the nooks and crannies of the state, urging the public at large to continuously support government by ensuring that peace reigns as a critical element in the promotion of meaningful development.

The new Abijaparako on his part, urged members of his community to join hands with him to restore the glory of the land with a passionate appeal to the youth to tread the path of peace and progress.

At the installation and presentation of staff and instrument of office to Oba Agunbiade, the governor pointed out that the installation was the second in Yewa Traditional Council in less than two weeks.

He said: ‘’All hands must be on deck to pave the way for the speedy development of this area. We all know that government alone cannot meet all the needs of the people, hence the need to embrace the spirit of communal efforts.”

Oba Agunbiade, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the governor and his team, Agbara kingmakers, the ruling house and members of the community, noting that his ascension to the throne was divine.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Ijebu North Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdul Mojeed Ekelojumati, expressed delight in the consideration and approval of the installation by the governor and appealed to the people to come out en-masse to exercise their franchise in the up-coming local government elections.