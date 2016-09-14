Abiara’s wife for burial December 2

Weeklong activities have been arranged for the burial of Prophetess Christiana Abiara, wife of the General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara.

Prophet Abiara announced the burial arrangement in a release signed by his Personal Assistant, Pastor Johnson Oshati and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

The release indicated that the burial will take place in a series of events between November 28 and December 2, 2016.

The wife of the renowned pastor died on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the age of 70. She was survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchild.