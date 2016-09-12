Abiara hospitalised 8 days after wife’s death •Says ‘I’m hale, hearty’

The General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara, is currently on admission at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.

The man of God, whose wife, Christiana, died on Saturday, September 3, during a brief illness, was rushed to the teaching hospital around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and he is currently receiving treatment at the private suite of the hospital.

Though the Nigerian Tribune is yet to get details of his ailment, sources within the hospital said that he was being attended to by an urologist.

The septuagenarian, the source said, was weak on arrival at the hospital.

It was learnt that the doctors did not spend much time on him before deciding that he should be taken in on admission.

The General Evangelist had described his wife, who he got married to in 1965, as a role model and a mother to him and everyone in the family.

Meanwhile, Prophet Abiara has informed Nigerians, especially the Christian folds, not to panic about his health status, saying ‘I am hale and hearty’.

Abiara, through his Personal Assistant, Pastor Johnson Oshati, told the Nigerian Tribune on Monday morning that the cleric is fine and of sound mind.

“Prophet Abiara is fine and good. Nothing is wrong with him; he just needs bed rest,” Oshati added.