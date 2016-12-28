ABIA PDP advises other parties to fold up

Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, described other parties complaining over its overwhelming victory in last week’s local government elections in the state as bad losers.

The party was reacting to calls by the parties for the cancellation local government election and refund of levies collected from candidates by the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC).

The state PDP chairman, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, in Umuahia, the state capital, lambasted the parties, accusing them of lacking spirit of sportsmanship.

He urged them to accept the outcome of the poll in good faith and collapse into PDP without further delay in their own interest.

Onuigbo likened the agitation of the parties to drowning individuals, seeking a desperate means to survive, maintaining that ABSIEC followed the due process in the conduct of the election.

He questioned the basis for such demands, when all of the parties fully participated in every stage of the process, including the signing of a peace accord by all the major stakeholders.

He described the PDP victory as a product of hard work, noting that the party campaigned vigorously in all the nooks and crannies of the state to reassure them of greater things to come.

Besides, he said the electorate voted for the PDP, considering its enviable achievements as the governing party in the state, coupled with the fact it was the first time the local council polls would hold in the state in 10 years.

The PDP chairman observed that the achievements of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, cut across infrastructure, qualitative education, agriculture, health and improved internally generated revenue, as well as youth empowerment.