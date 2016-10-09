Abductors of Lagos teachers, students reduce ransom to N30m

Kidnappers of the abducted teachers and students of Lagos State Junior and Senior Model College, Igonla Epe, have reduced their ransom from N150 million to N30 million, just as indications emerge that the Nigeria Police have tracked the abductors.

A police source who confirmed the tracking of the abductors to the Sunday Tribune, however, said that the police are concerned about two things.

The police source who pleaded anonymity, said “we have actually tracked then to where they are at the moment. We are monitoring that area now.”

The source added that “we are very cautious because of the safety of those people. The abductors may harm them or move them to a new location if they know that we are close to them.”

A relative of one the hostages, who was spoke on the school premises on Saturday afternoon, urged the state government to quickly intervene and negotiate with the abductors. “This is a government school. The government should come to our aid,” he said.

The abductors are said to have insisted on N5m for each of the six hostages and reportedly warned that they were not going to bring the ransom down further.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Epe kingdom, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, has called on all residents in the state to be vigilant and support the state government in its effort to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped people.

The traditional ruler, while expressing his regret over the incident, urged the parents of the affected students and relations of the kidnapped teachers to remain calm, stating that government and security agents would do everything possible to ensure their release.

“This is a sober moment for all of us. I am absolutely sure that God will touch the mind of the abductors and our children and brothers in their grip will be released,” he said, adding that security agents would do all within their powers to ensure their early release.

Animashaun also appealed to the abductors and those who see kidnapping, robbery, and other vices as the means of money making, to have a change of heart, noting that hard work, honesty and perseverance is the only way one could live a happy life.

The traditional ruler, who noted that there is a lot of hardship in the country, urged policy makers to fashion out how unemployment would be reduced in the country. “An idle hand is the workshop of the devil. Therefore, government and the privileged individuals in the society should endeavour to assist in reducing crime by providing jobs and leave a frugal life whereby national resources would circulate around,” he said.