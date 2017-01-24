89 prostitutes arrested, prosecuted in Abuja

The Joint Task Team for the Cleansing of Abuja City has arrested 89 prostitutes who have been prosecuted and handed over to Social Development Secretariat for rehabilitation.

The task team has also impounded 114 unpainted taxis within the first one week of its operations, according to information made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday.

The Acting Director of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Mr. Wadata Aliyu Bodinga confirmed this when he briefed FCT Minister, Musa Bello.

He condemned the activities of the prostitutes and disclosed that 104 Keke Napep (Tricycles) were also impounded and riders prosecuted at the mobile courts during the same period.

Mr. Bodinga further disclosed that during the one-week operation of the Task Team, eight commercial Motorcycles (Okada) were also impounded and noted that in the subsequent weeks special attention would be given to impounding and arrest of Okada.