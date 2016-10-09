70 artistes warm up for Oct 25 gig as Sunny Ade is honoured in Ibadan

The Oyo State version of the ongoing celebration of King Sunny Ade’s 70th birthday was held last Sunday at the Jogor Centre, where the Olubadan Of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, led other dignitaries, musicians and fans to celebrate the music icon.

The event, according to the organiser, Walex International, was significant because the music legend was honoured, adding that, “The state is proud to celebrate KSA, especially in the city of Ibadan where he started his music career.”

The Olubadan also described KSA as exceptional and a worthy musician the new generation artistes should emulate, just as he described him as a humble and successful musician.

Other dignitaries and musicians at the event included Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, Chief Lekan Alabi, Evangelist Funmi Aragbaye, Alhaji Rasheed Ayinde, Shefiu Alao, among others.

Meanwhile, events are still on to celebrate KSA, as 70 artistes across all genres of music will converge on the Blue Roof, LTV 8, Lagos State, on October 25.

The juju maestro has contracted Temple Management Company (TMC) to organise a s high-octane concert as the climax of his 70th birthday celebrations. The event is also set to mark the 50-year coronation of the “King” of juju music.

According to the TMC, the celebrations will climax with a concert production, just as, it has continued to gain the attention of key stakeholders in the creative industry in Nigeria