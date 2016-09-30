_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/dogara-congratulates-edo-governor-elect-obaseki/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/dogara-congratulates-edo-governor-elect-obaseki/obaseki-waving/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

7 killed as Niger Delta militants attack troops in ‎Cross River

September 30, 2016 / : Chris Agbambu - Abuja
Militant group, the Bakassi Strike Force led by the most wanted criminal, Benjamin Ene a.k.a G1, on Friday, attacked troops positioned at Efut Isigi, Cross River State.

The troops of 13 Brigade and Operation Delta Safe repelled the attack killing seven of the militants some of them wearing Nigerian military  camouflage.

Items recovered from them included 250 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, rocket propelled gun luncher, GPMG Belt links and various charms, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. No causality from the military.

Speaking on the attack, the Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army General Bulama Biu vowed that no militant group or criminal under any guise would be spared.

He said that the military and other security agencies will continue to hunt down any militant group or criminal that do not surrender.

Meanwhile, some of the militant camps and shrines discovered were destroyed by the forces.

Gen Bulama Biu. who confirmed this commended all patriotic and good people of the state for their timely information and support and urged them not to relent in their efforts while going about their legitimate business.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News