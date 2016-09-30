7 killed as Niger Delta militants attack troops in ‎Cross River

Militant group, the Bakassi Strike Force led by the most wanted criminal, Benjamin Ene a.k.a G1, on Friday, attacked troops positioned at Efut Isigi, Cross River State.

The troops of 13 Brigade and Operation Delta Safe repelled the attack killing seven of the militants some of them wearing Nigerian military camouflage.

Items recovered from them included 250 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, rocket propelled gun luncher, GPMG Belt links and various charms, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. No causality from the military.

Speaking on the attack, the Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army General Bulama Biu vowed that no militant group or criminal under any guise would be spared.

He said that the military and other security agencies will continue to hunt down any militant group or criminal that do not surrender.

Meanwhile, some of the militant camps and shrines discovered were destroyed by the forces.

Gen Bulama Biu. who confirmed this commended all patriotic and good people of the state for their timely information and support and urged them not to relent in their efforts while going about their legitimate business.