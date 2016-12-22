56 year old bricklayer lands in prison for allegedly ‘fingering’ child

A bricklayer, Friday James, who was accused of fingering a six year old girl, was on Thursday remanded in prison.

James, 56, who resides in Pedro area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of defilement and indecent treatment of a child before an Igbosere Magistrate Court.

The accused committed the offences on November ‎2 at 10:30 am at his residence.

James allegedly had forcefully removed the pant of the six-year-old girl and thrusted his finger into her private part.

The offences contravened Sections 135 (1) and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011. Defilement carries life imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mr Martins Owumi, directed the prosecutor, Sgt Ajaga Agboko to send the case file to the State Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice, while James was not granted bail, but remanded in prison. The case has been adjourned to Feb. 15, 2017 for mention.

