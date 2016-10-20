48 touts arrested at Lagos Court premises

Forty-eight people suspected to be miscreants, were on Tuesday arrested around the premises of the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Twenty of them were later released after they were able to convince the police of their mission around the court, while 28 others were handed over to the Lagos State Task Force.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, while speaking on the raid, said it was as a result of a complaint by the state chief judge.

Badmos said the chief judge had complained to the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, that unholy activities were daily going on in the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court premises.

“Based on the complaint from the chief judge of the Lagos State judiciary through the command’s Commissioner of Police that all sorts of unholy activities are being carried out on daily basis at the premises of Magistrates’ Court,” Badmos said.

She added “further to the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command that Ikeja division should ensure sanity at the court premises.”

According to the police, a raid of the court premises on Tuesday led to the arrest of suspicious people around the court.

Badmos added that the released persons were witnesses for court cases, business owners and workers.