45 Shiite members arrested as Plateau govt bans sect

SECURITY operatives in Plateau State have arrested 45 members of the Islamic movement, Shitte, for unlawful procession that led to a clash between members of the sect and some residence of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This came as the state government has banned all activities of the movement.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Ogunyanwo, who condemned the procession, said the state government banned activities of the sect to avoid breakdown of law and order.

“Before the violence that led to the clash with the some residents of Jos North, we invited them to my office, they signed an undertaking to be law-abiding but to our surprise, they still went ahead to organise a procession that turned violent,” he said.

The commissioner further stated that 44 of the 45 people arrested have been detained while an underage arrested along with them had been released, adding that the 44 would soon be charged to court after investigation.

It would be recalled that Anguwan Rogo part of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State was thrown into confusion last Wednesday and a structure belonging to the Islamic movement was burnt down by some youths within the area.

It was gathered that the incident followed the annual Ashura procession by the Shiites to mark the Islamic festivity.

An eyewitness said most of the residents who attacked the Shiites belonged to a gang called Yan Daba who had vandalised the facilities before setting them on fire.

