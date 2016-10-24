42 European investors expected in Nigeria February — Audu Ogbeh

Hope has risen for Nigerian economy as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that about 42 investors will flood Nigeria from the European Union to do business in the country.

The Minister also said that some of the investors have expressed interest in investing massively in the Nigerian agricultural sector.

Ogbeh said during the last visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Germany, the investors expressed readiness to invest in the country, adding that they were confident that the security challenges in Nigeria had been contained.

He also said that an advanced team from the European Union will be in Nigeria by November to discuss on power, food and agriculture.

The visit by the investors is expected to to revamp the agricultural sector, improve power supply and ensure food sustainability in the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister has also revealed that 15,000 hectares of land have been acquired in partnership with Aso Savings to be leased out to youths in agriculture.

Ogbeh said the land which has 17 rivers and streams will be converted to dams to provide irrigation facilities for an all year round food production.

According to him: “We intend to launch a youth in agriculture programme, a piece of land was acquired by Aso Savings, we are entering into partnership with Aso Savings to clear and lease out the land to young farmers.

“The whole area is 15,000 hectares, there are about 17 rivers and streams there, which we are going to dam, creating lakes and providing facilities for irrigation for all year round farming.”

The Minister also said that the young farmers who get farming plots will engage in fish production, poultry, livestock management and grains production.

“We shall develop the place to a small agriculture city, providing accommodation, processing and security,” Ogbeh added.

Ogbeh further said the Ministry will subsidize the land acquisition for the youths and also engage in buy back clause of the farm products produced from the farms, thereby creating market for the products.