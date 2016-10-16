400 Ondo pro-farmers graduate, get loan to mark World Food Day

THE Ondo State government will, tomorrow (Monday), mark the 2016 World Food Day with the graduation of over 400 young university graduates trained to become pro-farmers and agropreneurs.

The ceremony will also witness the disbursements of about N25 million loan to the graduands who are the first batch of beneficiaries of the government’s Wealth Creation Fund being executed through its Wealth Creation Agency (WECA).

According to the Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, in a statement issued in Akure on Saturday, the pro-farmers are young graduates engaged in 2014/2015 by the Dr. Olusegun Mimiko-led government and trained in modern system of farming at the four agro business cities across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said the beneficiaries were also trained in maize and cassava plantation, fish and egg production with chicken processing, beekeeping, honey production as well as vegetable production, among others.

Submitting that N30,000 was given to each of the graduands as monthly stipend while in training, Akinmade added that all facilities such as hostel accommodation, farm implement, recreational centre and land preparation among other facilities were provided for them by the state government.

He said for the success of the programme, the government entered into partnership with International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Federal College of Agriculture, Partnerships Initiative in the Niger Delta Development (PIND) FADAMA III Project, and other international organisations.