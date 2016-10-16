_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/one-killed-10-injured-fresh-youths-shiites-clash-kaduna/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/unite-solve-national-problems-abdulsalami-tells-nigerians/abdulsalami-abubakar/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

400 Ondo pro-farmers graduate, get loan to mark World Food Day

October 16, 2016 Latest News

THE Ondo State government will, tomorrow (Monday), mark the 2016 World Food Day with the graduation of over 400 young university graduates trained to become pro-farmers and agropreneurs.

The ceremony will also witness the disbursements of about N25 million loan to the graduands who are the first batch of beneficiaries of the government’s Wealth Creation Fund being  executed through its  Wealth Creation Agency (WECA).

According to the Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, in a statement issued in Akure on Saturday,  the pro-farmers are young graduates engaged in 2014/2015 by the Dr. Olusegun Mimiko-led government and trained in modern system of farming at the four agro business cities across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said the beneficiaries were also trained in maize and cassava plantation, fish and egg production with chicken processing, beekeeping, honey production as well as vegetable production, among others.

Submitting that N30,000 was given to each of the graduands as monthly stipend while in training, Akinmade added that all facilities such as hostel accommodation,  farm implement, recreational centre and land preparation among other facilities were provided for them by the state government.

He said for the success of the programme, the government entered into partnership with International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Federal College of Agriculture, Partnerships Initiative in the Niger Delta Development (PIND) FADAMA III Project, and other international organisations.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online