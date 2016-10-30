40 students renounce cultism in Cross River

No fewer than 40 students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) and the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) have renounced their membership of various secret cult groups

The students, made up of 30 males and 10 females, renounced their membership weekend at the police officers mess in Calabar.

The repentant cultists were members of various cult groups such as, Pyrates confraternity, Vikings, Black Axe, Klans and others. They did not surrender any arms to the police.

The students were made to have a change of heart and shun cultism through the efforts and persuasion of the Campus Cult Eradication Foundation.

Mr Samuel Ejembi, National Coordinator of the Foundation, said that the foundation was established by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris with the sole aim of stamping out cultism from tertiary institutions and Nigeria in general.

Ejembi said that the foundation was a non-governmental organisation saddled with the responsibility of renouncing, recovering and rehabilitating cultists back to the society.

He said the objective of the foundation was to create awareness about the evils of cultism and expose the tricks used by cultists to lure people into their fold.

“Cultism is a deadly menace that destroys the lives of an ordinary member either directly or indirectly and thereby rendering them hopeless. It is a threat to any security in any state.

“Cultism includes robbery, kidnapping, drug peddling and others. Hundreds of persons die yearly as a result of cult related clashes.

“These 30 boys and 10 girls are ready to turn a new leaf. It took the effort and persuasion of this foundation to convince these youths to renounce their membership of cultism,” he said.

State Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Ozi-Obeh lauded the foundation for their efforts, just as he commended the students for taking a bold step by renouncing their membership of cult groups.

The Police commissioner who was represented by the State Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Irene Ugbo assured them that the police would ensure their protection and safety in the state.

“The police will ensure your protection and safety in the state. I urge you to stay away from all cult activities in the state,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the repentant cultists, Mr Ekanem Akan, 28, promised that as they have turned a new leaf and they would no more participate in any cult activities in the state.

Akan pleaded with the state police command to ensure their protection and safety in the state, adding that their former colleagues would now see them as threats.