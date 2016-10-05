40 lump cases discovered at Ogun cancer screening exercise

MORE than 40 different cases of lumps were discovered among women and one man in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the UPLIFT cancer awareness and screening exercise organised by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Olufunso Amosun.

The screening exercise, which recorded a large turnout of women and men, had in attendance different Nollywood artistes, who also participated in the cancer awareness walk across Abeokuta metropolis.

The artistes used the occasion to encourage people to come out and examine themselves.

Some of them were Iyabo Ojo, Kate Henshaw, Dayo Amusa, Toyin Aimakhu, Odunlade Adekola, Doris Simeon, Sola Kosoko, Tayo Odueke (Sikiratu Sindodo), Kemi Afolabi, Eniola Egwuota, Yetunde Adeyeye, Funke Etti, Femi Fadeyi, Lepashandy, Opemipo the little Maradona, among others.

The artistes also joined the governor’s wife to commission Mrs Amosun’s UPLIFT Development Foundation Cancer Screening Centre, located at the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

The UPLIFT Development Foundation Cancer Screening Centre has also been built at the state hospital in Ota and the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu.

The two screening centres in Ota and Sagamu are expected to be commissioned on October 21.

Speaking at the awareness and screening campaign, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Mrs Amosun said early detection through regular screening was the surest way to prevent cancer.

She noted that the aim of the campaign was to educate women about breast and cervical cancers, while urging women to take action and not take the information for granted “because cancer is real.”